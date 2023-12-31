I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand

Home
Archive
About
BONUS: Emoji Painting Gallery
I cannot tell you how or why, but at some point a few years back I discovered that Instagram Stories not only allows you unlimited emojis, it ALSO…
  
ND Stevenson
43
treat
  
ND Stevenson
14

March 2024

restless
  
ND Stevenson
3
prayer
  
ND Stevenson
32
Hollywood
(Apologies if you’ve seen this post multiple times—this comic was originally for paid subscribers only, but I wanted to open it up to everyone in honor…
  
ND Stevenson
22

January 2024

disappointment
  
ND Stevenson
45
art block
  
ND Stevenson
20

December 2023

32
  
ND Stevenson
37
Family game time: harder than expected
  
ND Stevenson
14
Outside Nate/Inside Nate
  
ND Stevenson
41

November 2023

BONUS SKETCHBOOK: attend the tale of Sweeney Todd
I took myself to see the current production of Sweeney Todd on Broadway and Y’ALL. I am OBSESSED WITH ANNALEIGH ASHFORD AS MRS. LOVETT. Enjoy these…
  
ND Stevenson
9
Travelogue #3
  
ND Stevenson
21
© 2024 ND Stevenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture