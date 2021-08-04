Hello! I’m glad you’re here!

This is a place for me to post little comics and updates about transition, mental health, career, and life in general. I will be updating roughly once a week and most of my posts will be free to read, but a few more personal or intimate comics will be for paying subscribers only as a way to create a little bit of privacy. I also plan to include other cool stuff like posts about my creative process, behind-the-scenes content, and reader Q&A, so please feel free to weigh in or ask questions in the comments!

Subscribe for free to receive updates on all posts here! Paid subscribers will get access to exclusive content that is more personal or private in nature.

Nothing here will be specifically 18+, but there may be adult content, including potentially triggering subjects. Please use discretion if you are a minor.

While I understand that my public posts may be circulated on social media, please refrain from reposting work from behind the paywall, as these posts are personal and not intended for broad distribution.

I received an initial grant from Substack to publish my comics here. That grant has since ended, and I am continuing to publish this newsletter as a passion project. As a trans person, I am very much aware that Substack has been used as a platform for many dangerous anti-trans voices, and I take it very seriously. This is not about a difference of opinion; this is about the safety of trans people everywhere. I urge Substack to deplatform TERFs who have built their brands on harassment.

If you’re a TERF and you’re here, get fucked, your comments will be immediately deleted.