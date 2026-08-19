Really love your drawings. And the vulnerability in these posts. I always read them right away when they show up in my inbox. :)
I feel that by small bursts sometimes. I can't wait for the feeling to stay a little more; but I can feel its shape in what you write here, and that makes me so happy for you.
No posts
Really love your drawings. And the vulnerability in these posts. I always read them right away when they show up in my inbox. :)
I feel that by small bursts sometimes. I can't wait for the feeling to stay a little more; but I can feel its shape in what you write here, and that makes me so happy for you.