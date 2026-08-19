I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand

I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand

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Mandy Len Catron's avatar
Mandy Len Catron
7h

Really love your drawings. And the vulnerability in these posts. I always read them right away when they show up in my inbox. :)

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Goyavoyage's avatar
Goyavoyage
7h

I feel that by small bursts sometimes. I can't wait for the feeling to stay a little more; but I can feel its shape in what you write here, and that makes me so happy for you.

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