Share this postI'm Fine I'm Fine Just UnderstandWinstonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWinstonND StevensonApr 10, 2025507Share this postI'm Fine I'm Fine Just UnderstandWinstonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore228Share507Share this postI'm Fine I'm Fine Just UnderstandWinstonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore228Share
This is so sweet! My dog is getting older, too, and it's really hard to consider the prospect of life without her. But instead of being sad knowing that she'll be gone one day, I try to just appreciate being with her now.
Pets may have short lifespans, but its our job to make sure they're as full and love-filled as possible. <3
Thank you so much for this comic, I really needed to see it!
What a beautiful tribute to Winston! You were clearly meant to find each other and are both so lucky to have had each other through it all.
You perfectly captured the experience of caring for an aging pet who's been your partner through your adult life. I was adopted by my cat Oliver when I was 21 (he was 2-3 weeks old and screamed under my parent's deck for two days until we managed to drag him out). He'll be 18 in four day and has had kidney disease for the past two years. There are so many days I watch him sleep to make sure he's still breathing. It's hard to imagine my life without him, since so much of it has been with him. He's doing great, given everything, but I still worry constantly. It's nice to know I'm not alone in that. Thank you.