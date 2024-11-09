Share this posttravel lightwww.imfineimfine.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOthertravel lightND StevensonNov 09, 2024557Share this posttravel lightwww.imfineimfine.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2228Share557Share this posttravel lightwww.imfineimfine.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2228Share
When our nation fails us - both leadership and so much of the populace - all we have is each other. We have to hold on tight to the good people we have. Our only chance of making it thru the dark times ahead is with one another.
Oh wow. I. Wow. Thank you, again and again, for your poetry.