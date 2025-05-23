A bit of housekeeping: I’ve put paid subscriptions on pause for a bit while I get back on top of things, but they’ll return in a month or two to give you a behind-the-scenes look at my newest project 👀 In the meantime I’ll keep bringing you silly free comics as often as I can!
Discussion about this post
No posts
Hooray for silly comics!! And - PROSE? Not a script for a show or a comic but... *JUST PROSE*? 😱🤯 (I am joking dramatically; personally hoping it's a novel or something) :3
"DRAW LIKE THE WIND!" Yes: animation is a crazy business, isn't it?