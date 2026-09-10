That one time you just casually came out as trans as a kid and then promptly forgot about it…kind of a mood 😭 I’m pretty sure I once said something similar along the lines of “but why are there only girls and boys, why can’t I just be something else?” I can’t prove that this happened, but it feels likely. Thank goodness for old friends who can remember these little gems for us 💖
I quite vividly remember asking a friend what she'd do if she ever could switch her sex at will. And mentioned I'd switch mine at least once to know how it was. I also vividly remmeber thinking "I wish I were a girl" around the same time, in high school, but never telling anyone, and only realising what those thoughts meant 6 years later
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That one time you just casually came out as trans as a kid and then promptly forgot about it…kind of a mood 😭 I’m pretty sure I once said something similar along the lines of “but why are there only girls and boys, why can’t I just be something else?” I can’t prove that this happened, but it feels likely. Thank goodness for old friends who can remember these little gems for us 💖
I quite vividly remember asking a friend what she'd do if she ever could switch her sex at will. And mentioned I'd switch mine at least once to know how it was. I also vividly remmeber thinking "I wish I were a girl" around the same time, in high school, but never telling anyone, and only realising what those thoughts meant 6 years later