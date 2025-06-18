So…who remembers this comic from 2020?

Well, I’ve got an update for you…because on September 23 2025, I have a book coming out.

Yep! This comic revived an over fifteen-year-old dream, and I fell back in love with that strange, magical, half-forgotten world that I lived in as a child. It’s come a very long way since then, and that old first draft joined forces with a story concept from my art school days to create something new: a prose book heavily illustrated in the style of my own old school faves, like The Phantom Tollbooth and By The Great Horn Spoon!

You’re about to meet the new versions of Viola and Wilmur as they’re swept up by a crew of eccentric pirates (led by the enigmatic Captain Cadence Chase) for an adventure through a world of broken memory where the ocean has been transformed into a desert of salt.

I’m astonishingly proud of this book and so excited (and nervous lol) that something that’s been real for me for so long is about to be real for you, too. It’s been a real labor of love, and I’m just getting started.

If you have the interest, here’s where you can preorder:

HarperCollins

Barnes & Noble

Amazon

…or even better, hit up your local indie bookstore! And watch this space for more behind-the-scenes stuff as we get closer to the pub date!

OKAY THANK YOU I LOVE YOU GOODBYE