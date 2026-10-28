I made this a couple of months ago to keep the memory, and since then it’s happened again TWICE. I never had a dream like this before! What is going on and how do I convince my brain to let me sleep!!
Discussion about this post
No posts
I made this a couple of months ago to keep the memory, and since then it’s happened again TWICE. I never had a dream like this before! What is going on and how do I convince my brain to let me sleep!!
No posts
Idk who he is but he can back off 🔪
Might be your brain is having spells of REM-only sleep rather than REM and NREM