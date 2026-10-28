I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand

I’m Fine I’m Fine Just Understand

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Lee Knox Ostertag's avatar
Lee Knox Ostertag
4d

Idk who he is but he can back off 🔪

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Candle Jack's avatar
Candle Jack
4d

Might be your brain is having spells of REM-only sleep rather than REM and NREM

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