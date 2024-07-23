Share this postsolo tripwww.imfineimfine.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOthersolo tripND StevensonJul 23, 2024589Share this postsolo tripwww.imfineimfine.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27Share589Share this postsolo tripwww.imfineimfine.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27Share
I fled Russia a few months ago, when the very existence of queer people became de facto illegal (extremist even). Before then I only ever traveled beyond the border two, maybe three times. This is my longest, and hardest, (mis)adventure so far. Being a refugee hasn't been easy, but I firmly believe I *will* return home one day. After all, fascist regimes never last, and Putin is not immortal. Your comic made me cry in a very healing way. Thank you for inadvertently reminding me that the last few years of my life aren't just a tragedy. They're a journey, too. Here's to coming home, whenever that may be <3
I left home at 19 and ended up in California. Two years later I was living in Sussex, south of London. Being alone is scary and empowering. You get to test all those assumptions that piled up in your head - and find that 99% of them are wrong. It's liberating. Did I mention it's scary too. Great post. Cheers.