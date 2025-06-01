I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand

I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caitlin Boulter's avatar
Caitlin Boulter
8d

The w h a t B A B Y reference came to me immediately upon seeing the upside down infant in the blender picture, and I appreciate it so much even though that reference is so old. Old as BALLS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Stephen Hynes's avatar
Stephen Hynes
8d

Fantastic Sunday morning cartoon, thank you for the laugh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ND Stevenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture