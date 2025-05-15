Happy five years, everyone. Of course I couldn’t help but make it angsty.
Lyrics are from Never Quite Free by the Mountain Goats
Happy five years, everyone. Of course I couldn’t help but make it angsty.
Lyrics are from Never Quite Free by the Mountain Goats
No posts
Forever grateful for this show. Seeing lesbians get a happy ending is what made me realize, in my mid-twenties, that I was gay. It changed my entire life. I met my girlfriend on a She-Ra discord. We're so happy. Thank you, so so much, thank you.
As a nonbinary person who recently got the physical copy of the entirety of She-ra on DVD, this makes me so happy. Always been a huge fan of your work and hope this year is treating you and your partner well ❤️